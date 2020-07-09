People are sharing their cartoon doppelgängers, and the photos might make you do a double take

Louis Leiva/Disney A Twitter thread has inspired people from all over the world to share their animated doppelgängers.

We all love dressing up as animated characters, but some people are already the spitting image of a Disney princess or Nickelodeon cartoon.

And you’ll find many of them on Twitter, where a thread has inspired people from all over the world to share their animated doppelgängers.

The world of animation has always been an ample source of costume inspiration.

But not everyone needs to borrow a wig or throw on makeup to resemble a Pixar character or Nickelodeon cartoon. Some people already look like they came straight out of a Disney storybook.

Me irl vs animated me https://t.co/5AKfh6cBON pic.twitter.com/HJzelDbJWh — wally edge but with teeth (@AStreetprowl) June 23, 2020

From Prince Eric and Moana to Captain America and Velma from “Scooby-Doo,” you’ll be seeing double in these photographs.

Thanks in part to her flowing red locks, Hannah Wiederhold looks just like Merida from “Brave.”

Hannah Wiederhold/Disney Hannah Wiederhold and Merida from ‘Brave.’

Merida – the first Pixar character to become a Disney princess – may reside in medieval Scotland, but she has a twin in Williamsburg, Ohio.

Scotty Jacobson is the spitting image of Milo Thatch, the protagonist from Disney’s 2001 film, “Atlantis: The Lost Empire.”

Scotty Jacobson/Disney Scotty Jacobson and Milo Thatch from ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire.’

Jacobson, who lives in New York City, told Insider that he “definitely relates” to Milo’s sense of style.

“I love the time period the film is set in, as well as when he becomes a part of the world Atlantis and dresses in their attire,” Jacobson said. “Especially the crystal necklace part. I wear a crystal necklace every day!”

Many people on the thread had Disney doppelgängers, including Alabama native Breyanna — who shared a photo of herself alongside Moana.

itsBreyanna/Twitter/Disney Breyanna and Moana.

Breyanna is a dead ringer for the protagonist from the hit 2016 film.

And then there’s Louis Leiva, a carbon copy of Prince Eric from “The Little Mermaid.”

Louis Leiva/Disney Louis Leiva and Prince Eric from ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Leiva, who lives in Honduras, told Insider that he loves when people tell him that he looks like the prince who captured Ariel’s heart.

“Who wouldn’t like to be a prince or look like one, even if it’s just from a fairy tale?” he said. “I feel honoured. He has always been one of my favourite Disney characters.”

But the thread wasn’t just full of Disney characters. Tristan, from Oklahoma, would have fit right in with T.J. and his friends during “Recess.”

Tristletoes/Twitter/ Walt Disney Television Animation Tristan and T.J. from ‘Recess.’

The protagonist of the popular ’90s cartoon was rarely seen without his green jacket and trusty red baseball cap.

Kamau Afi, of Philadelphia, was shocked to find he had a doppelgänger in King Harrow from the original Netflix series “The Dragon Prince.”

Kamau Afi/Netflix Kamau Afi and King Harrow from ‘The Dragon Prince.’

Afi told Insider that he wasn’t expecting to find a cartoon who looked like him, pointing to Hollywood’s lack of diversity across film and television.

“When I first saw the trend on Twitter, I thought it would be difficult to find a character who was Black and had dreads and a beard,” he said. “Harrow is literally one of the only animated characters who look like me.”

Kaylen, from South Dakota, is proof that you don’t need a special suit to channel Elastigirl from “The Incredibles.”

Kaylengrace16/Twitter/Disney Kaylen and Elastigirl from ‘The Incredibles.’

Maybe Helen Parr isn’t the superhero’s only alter ego…

It’s not a bird, a plane, or Superman. But Shannon Webb sure does look like Captain America.

Shannon Webb/Ta-Nehisi Coates, Adam Kubert/Marvel Comics Shannon Webb and Captain America.

Webb, of North Carolina, could easily pass for the famous Marvel Comics character.

Those matching frosted locks make it hard to tell Rob and Jack Frost apart.

Robdcht/Twitter/Paramount Pictures Rob and Jack Frost.

Rob, who lives in Belgium, could be twins with Jack Frost, one of the main characters in the 2012 DreamWorks film “Rise of the Guardians.”

Sometimes finding your cartoon doppelgänger is all about the smile, as Luke Larson proved.

Luke Larson/Walt Disney Pictures Luke Larson and Sully from ‘Monsters, Inc.’

Larson doesn’t need blue and purple fur to channel Sully from the beloved 2001 Pixar film “Monsters, Inc.”

Giovanna, of Italy, could easily pass for Velma from the “Scooby-Doo” films and TV series.

Diane_NguyenBJ/Twitter/Warner Bros. Animation Giovanna and Velma.

From her bob to that signature orange sweater, Giovanna clearly deserves a spot in the Mystery Gang.

Athan shares a striking resemblance to Victor Van Dort from “Corpse Bride.”

AthanMoonChild/Twitter/Warner Bros. Pictures Athan and Victor Van Dort from ‘Corpse Bride.’

Athan, of Greece, used a black-and-white filter to channel Tim Burton’s signature aesthetic in the 2005 film.

