Hulu ran a big Super Bowl ad promoting its live sports streaming just minutes after its Live service crashed for subscribers before the big game

Hulu/YouTube Tom Brady stars in Hulu’s Super Bowl ad.

Users were complaining that Hulu crashed for live TV viewers ahead of the Super Bowl.

Hulu later ran an ad in the first quarter of the game with football star Tom Brady proomoting the service.

The Super Bowl is the ultimate test for streaming services betting on live sports.

Live streaming is a big focus for Hulu because of its high subscription price, although the company doesn’t make as much ad money from live streaming as it does from on-demand streaming.

Ahead of kickoff at the Super Bowl, some Hulu subscribers complained on Twitter that the live sports streaming service was crashing. A Hulu spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Hulu later ran a 30-second commercial starring football star and former New England quarterback Tom Brady promoting Hulu’s live streaming and on-demand library of content.

Live sports has been a big focus for Hulu. In May, a Hulu exec said that 65% of live-sports viewers go on to watch Hulu’s library of on-demand content. That’s a big deal for Hulu because the company keeps all revenue from its on-demand viewing but only 15% from ads that run during its live service.

Live TV is also lucrative for Hulu. A subscription typically costs $US54.99 a month with access to 65 live and on-demand TV channels, according to Hulu’s website. Hulu also offers ad-supported and ad-free streaming plans. Hulu is running a promo for the Super Bowl to offer one week of live streaming for the Super Bowl.

Somebody remind me to dump Hulu live tomorrow. Let the alcohol flow. pic.twitter.com/yewInQhW3t — grimacemcdonald (@grimacemcdonal1) February 2, 2020

Love paying $85 a month for “live” @hulu so I can watch events like the #SuperBowl in real time. ???? pic.twitter.com/0hH2PxD4Lu — Katie McBroom (@KLMcBroom) February 2, 2020

