Hulu ran a big Super Bowl ad promoting its live sports streaming just minutes after its Live service crashed for subscribers before the big game

Tanya Dua, Lauren Johnson
Hulu/YouTubeTom Brady stars in Hulu’s Super Bowl ad.
  • Users were complaining that Hulu crashed for live TV viewers ahead of the Super Bowl.
  • Hulu later ran an ad in the first quarter of the game with football star Tom Brady proomoting the service.
  • The Super Bowl is the ultimate test for streaming services betting on live sports.
  • Live streaming is a big focus for Hulu because of its high subscription price, although the company doesn’t make as much ad money from live streaming as it does from on-demand streaming.
The Super Bowl is the ultimate test for streaming services betting on live sports, and Hulu got off to a rough start tonight.

Ahead of kickoff at the Super Bowl, some Hulu subscribers complained on Twitter that the live sports streaming service was crashing. A Hulu spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Hulu later ran a 30-second commercial starring football star and former New England quarterback Tom Brady promoting Hulu’s live streaming and on-demand library of content.

Live sports has been a big focus for Hulu. In May, a Hulu exec said that 65% of live-sports viewers go on to watch Hulu’s library of on-demand content. That’s a big deal for Hulu because the company keeps all revenue from its on-demand viewing but only 15% from ads that run during its live service.

Live TV is also lucrative for Hulu. A subscription typically costs $US54.99 a month with access to 65 live and on-demand TV channels, according to Hulu’s website. Hulu also offers ad-supported and ad-free streaming plans. Hulu is running a promo for the Super Bowl to offer one week of live streaming for the Super Bowl.

