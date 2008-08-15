People's "Brangelina Babies" Cover A Flop

People‘s Brangelina twins cover would, by many people’s assessments, be a hit: 2.5 million copies sold, 800,000 above the mag’s weekly newsstand tally. But Time Inc. was foolishly predicting the issue would sell 3 million copies at the newsstand, so it’s a disappointment. So much for that nutty $14 million the magazine shelled out for the photos.



(How much did People overpay? Assuming 800,000 additional issues sold at $3.99 apiece, that’s $3.1 million. Some additional advertising revenue in there, obviously, but hard to imagine the investment being worth it. Except maybe for bragging rights).

Did People’s unusual strategy of posting the cover pic online the day before the mag hit newsstands cannibalised sales?

CoverAwards: According to an industry source exclusively to CoverAwards, the People Magazine cover featuring Brad Pitt and Angelina’s twins allegedly sold 2.5 million copies on the newsstand.

What were they expecting to sell?

If this is the case, it would be a “huge disappointment as Time Inc. was predicting it would be well over 3 million after spending nearly $6 million,” according to the source.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.