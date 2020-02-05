The 12 best memes roasting candidates who are announcing premature victories with only 62% of results in from the disastrous Iowa caucuses

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voters seated in the Biden section hold up their first votes as they of the caucus as they are counted at the Knapp Centre on the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Some 2020 presidential candidates are celebrating victories, despite the fact that only 62% of the vote has been reported from the Iowa caucuses.

During the caucuses Monday night, the Iowa Democratic Party credited the delay in reporting the results to “inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results.”

The internet was quick to call out the candidates for speaking before the full results came in, prompting a slew of memes roasting them.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nearly 24 hours after the fiasco that was the Iowa caucuses, the results finally came in – only 62% of the results, that is.

The Iowa caucus, which took place Monday night, fell to disarray when results were delayed due to “inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The 62% of results reported on Tuesday evening showed former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont ahead of others like former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

However, with less than three-quarters of the vote in, some 2020 candidates are celebrating premature victories.

The internet was quick to both call out the 2020 candidates on the early call and also mock Iowa for releasing only partial results from the caucuses.

One Twitter user pointed out that 62% is not a passing grade.

Got a 62% on my exam. So, basically I aced it! #IowaCaucas pic.twitter.com/uSmbqohfP9 — Dr. Victoria Dooley (@DrDooleyMD) February 5, 2020

Another made a reference to Sunday’s Super Bowl game with the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, which the Chiefs won.

I just watched 62 percent of the Super Bowl and it’s going awesome for the 49ers! ????????????‍♂️ #IowaCaucas — jonnyboyca ????????️‍???? (@jonnyboyca) February 4, 2020

One Twitter user made a dig at the highly-criticised final season of “Game of Thrones,” while another mentioned the series’ star Daenerys Targaryen and her character arc.

62% finished with game of thrones, it's perfect — SKELTON KNIFE (@unchurchable11) February 5, 2020

I just finished 62% of Game of Thrones and Dany seems like a real nurturer and caregiver. #IowaCaucas #IowaCaucuses2020 — Daniel Clark (@dcforcongress) February 5, 2020

Some Twitter users made references to classic works of literature, like “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Great Gatsby.”

Just read 62% of Romeo & Juliet. You know, i think these two kids in love are going to have a nice long life together!#IowaCaucas — Kate Jones (@kateORGANAj) February 5, 2020

Just finished 62% of this novel and we’re so excited for Gatsby and Daisy. — Capitol Hill Books (@chbooksdc) February 4, 2020

Others mentioned more modern pop culture references, from the “Star Wars” series to the “Avengers.”

62% into watching the Titanic and this ship looks pretty resilient. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 4, 2020

Just finished 62% of The Sixth Sense. So happy the psychologist was able to help that kid stop seeing dead people. #IowaCaucus — Conchobar Keefe (@RabidConchobar) February 5, 2020

I'm 62% of the way through The Irishman. The friendship between Jimmy Hoffa and Frank Sheeran is really touching! They're like brothers. Maybe this is how they'll find redemption. https://t.co/70AmmF5gCt — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 5, 2020

Just watched 62% of the original Star Wars trilogy, and it's absolutely clear that the Empire will totally defeat the rebels and win complete control of the galaxy. — David Sirota (@davidsirota) February 5, 2020

I’ve watched 62% of Avengers: Endgame and I can’t wait to see Black Widow, Cap, and Iron Man celebrate saving the universe. pic.twitter.com/ue5PlUuU34 — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) February 5, 2020

Memes aside, the internet came to one resounding conclusion:

62% does not equal 100%. Thanks for coming to my TED talk. — Charlotte Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) February 4, 2020

On Tuesday night, following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, the Iowa Democratic Party released an additional 9% of the results, bringing the total released to 71%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.