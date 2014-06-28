25% Of People Regret Sharing Selfies

Posting a selfie to social networks can be exhilirating, until you wish you had never done it in the first place.

Teens are doing it, celebrities are doing it, and even President Barack Obama couldn’t resist taking a selfie at Nelson Mandella’s memorial service.

Back in May, Merriam-Webster even added “selfie” to its dictionary.

But it turns out that a quarter of us regret sharing selfies, according to Happify, a site that helps you learn to be happier.

Happify reached this conclusion from analysing 135,000 tweets. Of course, this is a relatively small sample size from just one of the web’s many social networks. But it’s still interesting to see that from a random sampling of Twitter users, nearly one out of every four people wish they hadn’t posted a particular selfie.

If you own up to your selfie regrets, Happify insists, you might actually feel better in the end.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.