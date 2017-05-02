People really like their Apple AirPods, survey says

Apple’s futuristic, wire-free earbuds, AirPods, haven’t been on the market for long, but people seem to really like them, according to a survey conducted by analyst Ben Bajarin and Experian.

82% of 942 customers surveyed said they were “very satisfied” with their AirPods. Overall, 98% of respondents said they were satisfied.

Bajarin points out that when the iPhone came out in 2007, a similar study found a 92% satisfaction rate.

Here are some of the specific features called out by the survey:

