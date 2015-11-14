People are queuing in the streets of Paris to give blood after deadly attacks killed at least 127

People are queuing in the streets to give blood in Paris today after multiple deadly attacks killed at least 127 people — the worst on France since World War 2.

Attackers targeted multiple venues, including bars, the Stade de France, and the Bataclan Theatre, where a hostage situation saw more than 100 killed. Eight attackers have died — seven after killing themselves using explosive vests, according to Reuters — and the authorities are now searching for accomplices.

There are believed to be another 200 injured, 99 reportedly critically.

Multiple people posting on Twitter today are reporting seeing queues of Parisians lining up to give blood to help those injured in the attacks.

Robert Nisbet, a senior correspondent for Sky News, took this photo near one of the areas targted:

Queue of people waiting to give blood opposite the restaurants where 14 died pic.twitter.com/UA49NCR9TQ

— Robert Nisbet (@RobNisbetSky) November 14, 2015

Tim Chester, deputy editor at Mashable UK, took a video of the same queue:

Long line of people queuing to give blood at hospital opposite Le Petit Cambodge restaurant. https://t.co/b1RTHsRTB3

— Tim Chester (@timchester) November 14, 2015

Journalist Alana Anderson reported that some people have been queuing for up to three hours:

People have been queuing for up to 3 hours to give blood in Paris. This is where you can help: pic.twitter.com/iwlgLwtOI3

— Alana Anderson (@alanaanderson_) November 14, 2015

Here’s a photo from Sky News’ Kay Burley:

Parisians stand in line to donate blood. 99 people still critical after #parisattacks pic.twitter.com/JofIHhVOQ1

— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 14, 2015

Pompidou Hospital is actually asking volunteers to come back later, the queues are so long:

TT It takes several hours in line to donate blood at Pompidou hospital, Paris; staff says useful to come back later https://t.co/ynH46rj5cc

— reported.ly (@reportedly) November 14, 2015

On Friday night, while the attacks were still ongoing, Parisians used the hashtag #PorteOuverte to offer shelter to those in need. “Porte ouverte” is French for “open door.”

Paris taxi drivers also turned off their meters and offered people free rides to safety on Friday.

