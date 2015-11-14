People are queuing in the streets of Paris to give blood after deadly attacks killed at least 127

Rob Price

People are queuing in the streets to give blood in Paris today after multiple deadly attacks killed at least 127 people — the worst on France since World War 2.

Attackers targeted multiple venues, including bars, the Stade de France, and the Bataclan Theatre, where a hostage situation saw more than 100 killed. Eight attackers have died — seven after killing themselves using explosive vests, according to Reuters — and the authorities are now searching for accomplices.

There are believed to be another 200 injured, 99 reportedly critically.

Multiple people posting on Twitter today are reporting seeing queues of Parisians lining up to give blood to help those injured in the attacks.

Robert Nisbet, a senior correspondent for Sky News, took this photo near one of the areas targted:

Tim Chester, deputy editor at Mashable UK, took a video of the same queue:

Journalist Alana Anderson reported that some people have been queuing for up to three hours:

Here’s a photo from Sky News’ Kay Burley:

Pompidou Hospital is actually asking volunteers to come back later, the queues are so long:

On Friday night, while the attacks were still ongoing, Parisians used the hashtag #PorteOuverte to offer shelter to those in need. “Porte ouverte” is French for “open door.”

Paris taxi drivers also turned off their meters and offered people free rides to safety on Friday.

