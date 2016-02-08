People are questioning whether Apartments.com's Super Bowl ad made Lil Wayne look like George Washington's 'slave'

Apartments.com’s Super Bowl 50 ad ended with Lil Wayne cooking dinner for George Washington — a former slave owner. Some people think it might be racist.

TMZ called it “low-key racist” earlier this week. And now people on Twitter seem to agree.

OK is it just me or did Lil Wayne look like a watermelon smiling slave in that Super Bowl commercial?

— D-KOMPOSE (@DKOMPOSE) February 7, 2016

Lil Wayne just looked like George Washington slave in that commercial…lawd I can’t ???????????? #Subliminal

— Michael Bostick (@MikeCraigWho) February 7, 2016

They just had lil Wayne next to a play George Washington looking like slave & talking bout his famous apple pie :(

— LEE (@_setal) February 7, 2016

They got Lil Wayne and George Washington hanging out together like Washington wasn’t a racist lmao.

— Ivan (@Based_Ivan) February 7, 2016

That lil Wayne commercial was low key racist????

— Caspian Henderson (@Caspian_15) February 7, 2016

You can watch the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The advert shows Jeff Goldblum as a “Silicon Valley Maverick” being pulled up the side of an apartment block on a grand piano, accompanied by a gospel choir singing “Moving On Up” by the Jeffersons. At the top of the block he finds Lil Wayne and a fictional George Washington having a Super Bowl party.

Here the rapper tells Goldblum that he’s “flame-broiling some burgers.”

TMZ first suggested that the ad might be racist when the spot was released earlier in the week:

Lil Wayne Is In A RACIST Super Bowl Ad?!?!https://t.co/LutFSp9W2R

— TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2016

Washington, the first President of the United States, sanctioned black slavery and had close to 150 slaves on his property at one time, according to the New York Times.

TMZ also quoted a source “very close” to Lil Wayne saying the ad is “meant to be funny and silly and not the least bit offensive,” and that “people need to calm down.”

Business Insider has contacted Apartments.com with a request for comment. We’ll update this article once we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.