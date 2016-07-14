People are saying their names are 'Black Lives Matter' at Starbucks

In the wake of the recent killings of Alton Sterling and Filando Castile at the hands of police officers, Starbucks customers have found a way to raise awareness for Black Lives Matter.
As first seen by BuzzFeed, people have been putting giving their names on their Starbucks orders as #BlackLivesMatter.
Photographer Lex Cross first came up with the idea on July 7:
Since Cross posted about it on Facebook, it’s gone viral. Many others have followed suit.
So I work at Starbucks and most of the orders names are Black Lives Matter
— Crystal Blackman (@KeriBerri_) July 12, 2016
LMAO I TOLD THEM MY NAME IS BLACK LIVES MATTER AT STARBUCKS & THEY YELLED IT & THIS GUY RAN ACROSS THE STORE & GAVE ME A FAT HUG IM SO HAPPY
— pussymon (@mxdkays) July 12, 2016
Someone posted an Instagram video of a barista calling out a “Black Lives Matter” order:
“I figured that would be a good way to get at least one person to say #BlackLivesMatter and a few people to hear it,” he told BuzzFeed News.
This is his small way of changing the world just a little bit, or at least “mak[ing] it think a little.”
NOW WATCH: This 19-year-old gymnast is already one of the best ever, and she’s about to blow up at the Olympics
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.