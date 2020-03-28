People around the world are playing bingo with neighbours from their balconies

Europa Press News/Getty Images Residents socialise from their balconies during the coronavirus outbreak in Seville, Spain.

More than half a million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus at the time of writing.

A third of the world is under some form of lockdown to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

It can be easy to feel isolated, so neighbourhoods have found creative ways to lift spirits and promote interaction while social distancing.

Communities in Spain, Ireland, Australia, and India have started playing balcony bingo across buildings and apartment complexes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From the balconies of an apartment building in Hortaleza, a district just north of Madrid, Spain, you can hear numbers being called out every evening.

The residents are listening closely. Their goal is to win balcony bingo.

No me aburro con el bingo de la urbanización #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #SolidaridadEnLaCuarentena pic.twitter.com/V99YI7bqhL — Cristina Pruenza (@CristinaPruenza) March 24, 2020

The game started as a way to safely interact as the coronavirus spreads and people are urged to practice social distancing. A third of the world is under some form of lockdown, including Spain, where residents are only allowed to leave for essential tasks, like a trip to the pharmacy or grocery store.

People have found creative ways to stay connected without leaving their home

In Italy, people dance and sing from balconies to lift spirits, while Iran has transformed its mosques into places to sew masks and stockpile food for those in need.

Italians in lockdown all over Italy are keeping each other company by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies. A thread to celebrate the resilience of ordinary people. This is Salerno: pic.twitter.com/3aOchqdEpn — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

In Spain, neighbourhoods turned to bingo.

“It helps us stay entertained at night,” Cristina Pruenza, the organiser of balcony bingo, told Condé Nast Traveller. “It brings us all together to laugh, and to be happy. And it creates an incredible feeling of solidarity.”

This is from a friend in Spain. They are playing bingo. #coronavirusuk pic.twitter.com/9930LAw3Qr — Vicki Young (@BBCVickiYoung) March 15, 2020

The idea came after seeing how other communities were responding to the virus. The complex’s residents brainstormed ways to come together, and bingo won.

The whole event lasts about an hour, where music is played, numbers are called, and a winner is declared.

“It is so satisfying to see all our neighbours having fun together,” Pruenza told Condé Nast Traveller. “These little moments where we are all helping one another is what really makes me happy.”

Madrid, Spain, isn’t the only location that’s turned to bingo

Seville, Spain, also picked up the game along with Dublin, Ireland. The winners receive Easter eggs and rolls of toilet paper.

Areas in India have also turned to balcony games after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown on the country.

In Delhi, India, Tambola, a game similar to bingo, is played from balconies.

The game has even spread to Queensland, Australia, where a retirement home has adapted the game to encourage social distancing.

These neighbours have shown that it’s still possible to engage, interact, and find joy during these challenging times.

More balcony bingo at Sunshine Coast retirement community in the times of isolation during coronavirus @7NewsSC pic.twitter.com/pQG8s1Ex1l — Simon Nichols (@SimonNichols7) March 27, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.