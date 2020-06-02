A couple wants to have a post-coronavirus orgy to end the 'longest dry spell in all of history'

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A couple posted flyers advertising a “Post Pandemic Pan-Philadelphia Orgy” all over their Philadelphia neighbourhood, according to the New York Post.

The orgy is advertised as being Avengers-themed and will incorporate masks to keep participants as safe as possible.

Though the couple initially intended the orgy to be a joke, they have gotten such a positive response they actually plan on hosting it when the pandemic is over.

Some heroes wear capes, others wear masks, and in this case they may wear Avengers-themed sex gear.

A couple posted flyers advertising an Avengers-themed “Post Pandemic Pan-Philadelphia Orgy” all over their South Philadelphia neighbourhood to bring their neighbours a bit of joy during lockdown, according to the New York Post.

Lighting engineer Bob and sex therapist Alyssa (both of whom withheld their names to the Post to protect their privacy) told the New York Post what started out as a joke has now turned into a plan for a full-fledged orgy with a growing guest list of 80 people.

“Humanity is currently in the middle of the largest dry spell in all of history, that’s what inspired the flyers,” Bob told the New York Post. “It may seem strange to advertise an orgy in such a public way, but yes, we wanted to bring a smile to our neighbours’ faces.”

The couple said that the email listed on the flyer has gotten over 80 inquiries since they posted it. After getting such a positive response, Alyssa and Bob now fully intend to put on the orgy.

The two decided on an Avengers theme because of its playful nature and natural incorporation of masks.

“We just like spandex, bodysuits, and tights,” Alyssa said. “It seemed like a sexy, easy theme, and since this is new for us, it felt good to have some direction.”

While the orgy has no set date insight, as the pandemic has no foreseeable end in sight, Alyssa and Bob said they think the party will give participants a fun gathering to look forward to when it eventually happens.



