All 35 musicians who have pulled double duty as host and musical guest on ‘SNL’

The next two times he hosted were on May 10, 1986 during season 11, and December 19, 1987, in season 13.
In total, Simon has had “four hosting stints, nine musical guest appearances, and six cameos,” according to Vulture.
Desi Arnaz was 58 years old when he hosted and performed on the episode that aired February 21, 1976.
Arnaz invited his son, Desi Arnaz, Jr., onstage to sing “Cuban Pete” and “Babalu.” His son was just 23 years old at the time.
Ray Charles was both host and musical guest during the season three episode that aired on November 12, 1977.
Charles sang more than the now-typical two songs during this episode. He performed “I Can See Clearly Now,” “What’d I Say,” “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'” and a medley of “I Got a Woman,” “I Believe to My Soul,” “Them That Got,” and “Hit the Road Jack”.
According to “SNL” lore, Frank Zappa’s hosting performance on October 21, 1978, led to him getting banned from Studio 8H forever.
Zappa had already been the musical guest prior to his season four appearance, in which he took over hosting duties as well. He sang three songs: “Dancin’ Fool,” “The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing,” and an instrumental version of the unreleased song “Rollo.”
In season 16, Sting hosted the January 19, 1991, episode without the rest of his Police band members
Prior to this episode, Sting had appeared as solely the musical guest in a 1987 episode. This time, he took on the hosting gig as well, and performed “All This Time,” “Mad About You” and a cover of the Jimi Hendrix Experience song, “Purple Haze.”
He’d return to host an episode in 1997, with Veruca Salt as the musical guest.
MC Hammer became the first rapper to host and perform on December 7, 1991, during season 17.
The flamboyant rapper sang his smash hit “2 Legit 2 Quit,” “This Is the Way We Roll,” and his song recorded for “The Addams Family” movie, “Addams Groove.” Christina Ricci and Jimmy Workman, who played Wednesday and Pugsley Addams respectively, were on hand to introduce it in character.
Garth Brooks has pulled double duty twice, though during his second episode, he performed as rock alter ego Chris Gaines.
Brooks’ first episode during season 23 on February 28, 1998, went by as a pretty run-of-the-mill episode, and he sang “Two Piña Coladas.”
When he returned two seasons later on November 13, 1999, Brooks hosted the show as himself, but performed as his alt-rock alter ago, Chris Gaines. He performed a song from Gaines’ album, “The Life of Chris Gaines,” called “Way of the Girl.”
Britney Spears has also taken on this responsibility twice: once in season 25 and once in season 27.
While Spears might not seem like the most obvious choice for sketch comedy, she certainly held her own during both episodes she hosted. During her May 13, 2000, episode she was part of the sketch in which Rachel Dratch and Jimmy Fallon’s “Boston Teens” made their first appearance. She also sang “Oops!… I Did It Again,” and “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know.”
Three years later, in season 32 on December 16, 2006, Timberlake returned — and this time, won an Emmy for his troubles. The digital short, “D— in a Box,” went viral after the uncensored version was posted on YouTube. Besides that classic, he also performed “My Love” and “What Goes Around… Comes Around.”
Timberlake made it a threepeat on March 9, 2013, during season 38. Besides his third stint as a musical guest/host, it was also his fifth time hosting overall, with other members of “The Five-Timers Club” appearing during his monologue, including Tom Hanks, Martin Short, Chevy Chase, and Candice Bergen. Timberlake performed “Mirrors” and his collaboration with Jay-Z, “Suit & Tie,” during which the rapper appeared on stage.
Janet Jackson made her hosting debut on April 10, 2004, in season 29.
Though she had performed as the musical guest before, Jackson showed off her comedic chops as the host in 2004. During her episode, she reprised her role from the ’70s sitcom “Good Times,” alongside former “SNL” cast member Tracy Morgan.
She sang “All Nite (Don’t Stop)” and “Strawberry Bounce.”
Queen Latifah added her name to the list on October 9, 2004, during the show’s 30th season.
The rapper and actress was there promoting her 2004 film “Taxi,” which co-starred “SNL” alum Jimmy Fallon, and her album “The Dana Owens Album,” which was released the week prior.
She performed “The Same Love That Made Me Laugh” and “Hard Times.”
Just a few years after Ludacris proved he could act in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, he stopped by “SNL” on November 18, 2006, during season 32.
Ludacris took his talents to Studio 8H right after his album “Release Therapy” debuted in September. The rapper performed “Money Maker” and “Runaway Love,” during which Mary J. Blige appeared as well.
Taylor Swift brought music into her monologue with “The Monologue Song” on November 7, 2009, in season 35.
Besides her monologue song, she also performed “You Belong With Me” and “Untouchable.”
Perhaps surprisingly, Elton John’s turn at double duty on April 2, 2011, during season 36, was just his second time ever on the show in an official capacity. The first time was during a 1982 episode as a musical guest.
After 29 years away from 30 Rock, John made a triumphant return to the “SNL” stage in 2011. His episode attracted some big names, including cameos from Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hanks, Michael Caine, and Carmelo Anthony.
The legendary singer performed alongside Leon Russell for two songs, “Hey Ahab” and “Monkey Suit.” He also sang an encore performance of “The Bitch Is Back.”
Fellow iconic musician Mick Jagger tried his hand at hosting for the season 37 finale on May 19, 2012.
Like Elton John before him, Jagger’s presence at “SNL” brought in some big names: Jon Hamm, Steve Martin, the Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, and Jeff Beck.
His was a music-heavy episode. The Rolling Stones front-man performed “The Last Time” with Arcade Fire, a medley of “19th Nervous Breakdown” and “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It)” with the Foo Fighters, and “Tea Party” alongside Jeff Beck.
Bruno Mars asked if he “could be like Timberlake” on October 20, 2012, during season 38.
Mars had appeared as the musical guest two years prior, but this marked the first time he took on hosting duties as well — and like many musicians, Mars chose to do a musical monologue.
He also performed “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Young Girls.”
That same season, Justin Bieber also pulled double duty on February 9, 2013.
Bieber appeared on the show a few weeks after he released “Believe Acoustic,” and he subsequently performed acoustic versions of “As Long As You Love Me” and “Nothing Like Us.”
Miley Cyrus hosted during two distinct eras of her career. Once during “Bangerz,” when she was rocking space buns and twerking all the time, and once during the “Dead Petz” era when she was only wearing plastic jewelry and neon colors.
Cyrus’ first appearance on the show was during season 39, on October 5, 2013 — just over a month after her controversial appearance at the VMAs, which earned her backlash for twerking up against Robin Thicke. Of course, she poked fun at the outrage during the show’s cold open.
She went on to perform “Wrecking Ball” and an acoustic version of “We Can’t Stop.”
Cyrus returned to “SNL” on October 3, 2015, for the season premiere of 41, with a radically different look. This time, she sang “Karen Don’t Be Sad” and “The Twinkle Song,” which brought her to tears.
Lady Gaga took on both roles during the November 16, 2013, episode of season 39.
The native New Yorker’s brought out R. Kelly for the performance of their song, “Do What U Want.” (She has since apologized for working with him.) She also sang “Gypsy” from “Artpop.”
Drake is yet another rapper who has performed both duties at “SNL.”
His first “SNL” hosting gig came during season 39 (a season heavy on double-duty hosts) on January 18, 2014. He performed a medley of his hits “Started from the Bottom” and “Trophies,” and he sang his duet with Jhene Aiko, “From Time.”
Drake returned for season 41 on May 14, 2016. Chris Rock made a surprise appearance to introduce Drake’s first performance, “One Dance.” He also sang “Hype” — but the highlight of his episode was his sketch, “Drake’s Beef,” which poked fun at Drake’s feud with Meek Mill.
Blake Shelton called himself the “Justin Bieber of country music” when he hosted on January 24, 2015, during season 40.
Charmingly, he introduced himself in the third person before his first performance, “Zanies and Fools.” He also got this summer’s star, Megan Thee Stallion, to make an appearance during his performance of their song “Handsome.”
Harry Styles also pulled double duty during season 45, on the November 16, 2019 episode.
This was the fifth time Styles performed on “SNL,” (twice as a solo act and three times as part of One Direction), but it was the first time he took on hosting duties as well. And though the “Adore You” singer had proved his comedic talents in sketches before, nothing could’ve prepared us for the joy of “Sara Lee” or “Joan Song.”
Styles also performed “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar,” the latter of which was introduced by Jon Hamm.
On February 27, 2021, Nick Jonas became the first Jonas Brother to both host and perform.
Jonas has appeared three times on “SNL” previously: twice with the Jonas Brothers in 2009 and 2019, and once as a solo artist in 2016. He, like Styles, has always appeared in at least one sketch, but this was his first time trying his hand at hosting.
This appearance also kicked off his latest era as a solo artist after the successful comeback of the Jonas Brothers in 2019.