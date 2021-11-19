All 35 musicians who have pulled double duty as host and musical guest on ‘SNL’

“Saturday Night Live” is in the midst of its 47th season and Billie Eilish will be hosting and performing for the December 11 episode. Musical guest Billie Eilish performs on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images But she’s not alone — many musicians have pulled double duty on the landmark sketch show. From Paul Simon to Dolly Parton to MC Hammer, here are all the musicians who’ve taken a crack at comedy in Studio 8H.

Paul Simon has been both host and musical guest four times over the years. Paul Simon performs on November 20, 1976. NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images The first time he appeared on the show was October 18, 1975 — the second episode ever of “SNL.” He brought in multiple musical friends to help, including Art Garfunkel, Randy Newman, and Phoebe Snow. The “Graceland” singer returned the following season, on November 20, 1976. This time, he brought along George Harrison, and the two sang a memorable rendition of “Here Comes the Sun.” The next two times he hosted were on May 10, 1986 during season 11, and December 19, 1987, in season 13. In total, Simon has had “four hosting stints, nine musical guest appearances, and six cameos,” according to Vulture.

Desi Arnaz was 58 years old when he hosted and performed on the episode that aired February 21, 1976. Desi Arnaz during his monologue on February 21, 1976. NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Arnaz invited his son , Desi Arnaz, Jr., onstage to sing “Cuban Pete” and “Babalu.” His son was just 23 years old at the time.

Ray Charles was both host and musical guest during the season three episode that aired on November 12, 1977. Ray Charles performs on November 12, 1977. NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Charles sang more than the now-typical two songs during this episode. He performed “I Can See Clearly Now,” “What’d I Say,” “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'” and a medley of “I Got a Woman,” “I Believe to My Soul,” “Them That Got,” and “Hit the Road Jack”.

According to “SNL” lore, Frank Zappa’s hosting performance on October 21, 1978, led to him getting banned from Studio 8H forever. Frank Zappa during the musical performance of ‘Dancin’ Fool’ on October 21, 1978. Alan Singer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Zappa had already been the musical guest prior to his season four appearance, in which he took over hosting duties as well. He sang three songs: “Dancin’ Fool,” “The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing,” and an instrumental version of the unreleased song “Rollo.” According to Mental Floss, the rock star”lazily read from the cue cards and reminded viewers that he wasn’t really trying.” Former “SNL” star Don Novello even called Zappa’s show “one of the worst ever.”

Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry appeared as a solo act on February 14, 1981, while also hosting. Debbie Harry during the opening monologue on February 14, 1981. Al Levine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Harry hosted an episode during the ill-fated sixth season , which was helmed by Dick Ebersol, instead of creator Lorne Michaels. She hosted the episode five months before her first solo album, “KooKoo” would be released. Harry sang “Love TKO” and “Come Back Jonee.”

Olivia Newton-John did double duty on May 22, 1982, successfully reprising her character from “Grease” and singing her hit song, “Physical.” Olivia Newton-John during the afterparty honoring ‘Saturday Night Live’ on May 22, 1982. Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Arguably, Newton-John could equally be considered a musician and an actress, which distinguishes her from her predecessors on this list. The Australian songstress sang “Physical,” “Make a Move on Me,” and “Landslide.”

Lily Tomlin hosted as herself, while her male alter-ego Pervis Hawkins was the musical guest on January 22, 1983, during season eight. Lily Tomlin during the monologue on January 22, 1983. Fred Hermansky/NBC/Getty Images In a musical performance that would never fly today, Tomlin sang as Pervis Hawkins, a Black R&B singer that’s clearly modeled after Black musicians like Luther Vandross and Marvin Gaye.

A few months later, on May 7, 1983, Stevie Wonder would also take over the hosting and performing gig. Stevie Wonder performs on an episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1983. Anthony Barboza/Getty Images Recently, Wonder made it publicly known that he would’ve returned to the “SNL” stage once again if he was the musical guest for Eddie Murphy’s episode in December 2019 “He’s a superstar. If he wants me to, I will do it,” Wonder told TooFab. The honor eventually went to Lizzo. During his appearance, Wonder appeared alongside Murphy, who frequently impersonated him on the show. The two sang “My Cherie Amour” during the sketch. He also sang “Overjoyed” and “Go Home.”

Willie Nelson joined the double-duty club on February 21, 1987, during season 12. Willie Nelson during the monologue on February 21, 1987. .M. Lewis Jr./NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images The legendary stoner sang his songs “Blue Eyes” and “Partners After All,” and also performed a duet with cast-member Victoria Jackson.

During season 14, Dolly Parton hosted and performed on April 15, 1989. Dolly Parton during the monologue on April 15, 1989. NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Just a few months before she’d appear in “Steel Magnolias,” the country icon dropped by Studio 8H to host an episode and to perform “Why’d You Come in Here Lookin’ Like That,” and “White Limozeen.”

In season 16, Sting hosted the January 19, 1991, episode without the rest of his Police band members Sting performs on January 19, 1991. Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Prior to this episode, Sting had appeared as solely the musical guest in a 1987 episode. This time, he took on the hosting gig as well, and performed “All This Time,” “Mad About You” and a cover of the Jimi Hendrix Experience song, “Purple Haze.” He’d return to host an episode in 1997, with Veruca Salt as the musical guest.

MC Hammer became the first rapper to host and perform on December 7, 1991, during season 17. MC Hammer during the monologue on December 7, 1991. Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images The flamboyant rapper sang his smash hit “2 Legit 2 Quit,” “This Is the Way We Roll,” and his song recorded for “The Addams Family” movie, “Addams Groove.” Christina Ricci and Jimmy Workman, who played Wednesday and Pugsley Addams respectively, were on hand to introduce it in character.

Garth Brooks has pulled double duty twice, though during his second episode, he performed as rock alter ego Chris Gaines. Garth Brooks performs on March 14, 1992. Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Brooks’ first episode during season 23 on February 28, 1998, went by as a pretty run-of-the-mill episode, and he sang “Two Piña Coladas.” When he returned two seasons later on November 13, 1999, Brooks hosted the show as himself, but performed as his alt-rock alter ago, Chris Gaines. He performed a song from Gaines’ album, “The Life of Chris Gaines,” called “Way of the Girl.”

Britney Spears has also taken on this responsibility twice: once in season 25 and once in season 27. Chris Kattan and Britney Spears during the monologue on February 2, 2002. Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images While Spears might not seem like the most obvious choice for sketch comedy, she certainly held her own during both episodes she hosted. During her May 13, 2000, episode she was part of the sketch in which Rachel Dratch and Jimmy Fallon’s “Boston Teens” made their first appearance. She also sang “Oops!… I Did It Again,” and “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know.” When she returned on February 2, 2002, she earned laughs in the “Inside Barbie’s Dreamhouse” sketch alongside Amy Poehler. Her first performance, “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” was introduced by then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. She also sang “Boys.”

And that’s not at all — Jennifer Lopez became the first Hispanic person to pull double duty in 2001. She returned nine years later. Jennifer Lopez onstage during the monologue on February 10, 2001. Norman Ng/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Lopez made her first appearance on the show on February 10, 2001, during season 26. According to the New York Daily News , Lopez was the first Hispanic person to host and perform. During her monologue, she brought her famous Versace Grammys dress out of retirement. She also sang “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “Play.” After a nine-year hiatus, she made an “SNL” comeback on February 27, 2010, during season 35, singing “Until It Beats No More” and “Starting Over.”

Janet Jackson made her hosting debut on April 10, 2004, in season 29. Host Janet Jackson during the monologue on April 10, 2004. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Though she had performed as the musical guest before, Jackson showed off her comedic chops as the host in 2004. During her episode, she reprised her role from the ’70s sitcom “Good Times,” alongside former “SNL” cast member Tracy Morgan. She sang “All Nite (Don’t Stop)” and “Strawberry Bounce.”

Queen Latifah added her name to the list on October 9, 2004, during the show’s 30th season. Queen Latifah, with Horatio Sanz, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Will Forte, during the monologue on October 9, 2004. Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images The rapper and actress was there promoting her 2004 film “Taxi,” which co-starred “SNL” alum Jimmy Fallon, and her album “The Dana Owens Album,” which was released the week prior. She performed “The Same Love That Made Me Laugh” and “Hard Times.”

Just a few years after Ludacris proved he could act in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, he stopped by “SNL” on November 18, 2006, during season 32. Ludacris as Anthony Brooks during ‘The O’Reilly Factor’ skit on November 18, 2006. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Ludacris took his talents to Studio 8H right after his album “Release Therapy” debuted in September. The rapper performed “Money Maker” and “Runaway Love,” during which Mary J. Blige appeared as well.

Taylor Swift brought music into her monologue with “The Monologue Song” on November 7, 2009, in season 35. Taylor Swift during her musical monologue on November 7, 2009. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Swift used her opportunity as a host to make jokes about what she was best known for in 2009: singing songs about her boyfriends and getting interrupted by Kanye West at the VMAs a few months prior. Besides her monologue song, she also performed “You Belong With Me” and “Untouchable.”

Perhaps surprisingly, Elton John’s turn at double duty on April 2, 2011, during season 36, was just his second time ever on the show in an official capacity. The first time was during a 1982 episode as a musical guest. Elton John during his monologue on April 2, 2011. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images After 29 years away from 30 Rock , John made a triumphant return to the “SNL” stage in 2011. His episode attracted some big names, including cameos from Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hanks, Michael Caine, and Carmelo Anthony. The legendary singer performed alongside Leon Russell for two songs, “Hey Ahab” and “Monkey Suit.” He also sang an encore performance of “The Bitch Is Back.”

Fellow iconic musician Mick Jagger tried his hand at hosting for the season 37 finale on May 19, 2012. Mick Jagger during his monologue on May 19, 2012. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Like Elton John before him, Jagger’s presence at “SNL” brought in some big names: Jon Hamm, Steve Martin, the Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, and Jeff Beck. His was a music-heavy episode. The Rolling Stones front-man performed “The Last Time” with Arcade Fire, a medley of “19th Nervous Breakdown” and “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It)” with the Foo Fighters, and “Tea Party” alongside Jeff Beck. As it was Kristen Wiig’s last episode, Arcade Fire also performed a medley of “She’s a Rainbow” and “Ruby Tuesday” to honor the longtime cast member.

Bruno Mars asked if he “could be like Timberlake” on October 20, 2012, during season 38. Bruno Mars during his monologue on October 20, 2012. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Mars had appeared as the musical guest two years prior, but this marked the first time he took on hosting duties as well — and like many musicians, Mars chose to do a musical monologue He also performed “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Young Girls.”

That same season, Justin Bieber also pulled double duty on February 9, 2013. Justin Bieber during his monologue on February 9, 2013. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Bieber appeared on the show a few weeks after he released “Believe Acoustic,” and he subsequently performed acoustic versions of “As Long As You Love Me” and “Nothing Like Us.”

Miley Cyrus hosted during two distinct eras of her career. Once during “Bangerz,” when she was rocking space buns and twerking all the time, and once during the “Dead Petz” era when she was only wearing plastic jewelry and neon colors. Miley Cyrus during her monologue on October 5, 2013. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Cyrus’ first appearance on the show was during season 39, on October 5, 2013 — just over a month after her controversial appearance at the VMAs , which earned her backlash for twerking up against Robin Thicke. Of course, she poked fun at the outrage during the show’s cold open. She went on to perform “Wrecking Ball” and an acoustic version of “We Can’t Stop.” Cyrus returned to “SNL” on October 3, 2015, for the season premiere of 41, with a radically different look. This time, she sang “Karen Don’t Be Sad” and “The Twinkle Song,” which brought her to tears.

Lady Gaga took on both roles during the November 16, 2013, episode of season 39. Lady Gaga during her monologue on November 16, 2013. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images The native New Yorker’s brought out R. Kelly for the performance of their song, “Do What U Want.” (She has since apologized for working with him.) She also sang “Gypsy” from “Artpop.”

Drake is yet another rapper who has performed both duties at “SNL.” Drake during the monologue on May 14, 2016. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images His first “SNL” hosting gig came during season 39 (a season heavy on double-duty hosts) on January 18, 2014. He performed a medley of his hits “Started from the Bottom” and “Trophies,” and he sang his duet with Jhene Aiko, “From Time.” Drake returned for season 41 on May 14, 2016. Chris Rock made a surprise appearance to introduce Drake’s first performance, “One Dance.” He also sang “Hype” — but the highlight of his episode was his sketch, “Drake’s Beef,” which poked fun at Drake’s feud with Meek Mill.

Ariana Grande went back to her theater kid roots during her March 12, 2016, episode. Ariana Grande during the monologue on March 12, 2016. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images The singer also poked fun at her Nickelodeon roots alongside fellow Nick alum Kenan Thompson — and had a pretty cute interaction with future ex Pete Davidson — during her monologue. Besides her musical monologue, she also sang “Dangerous Woman” and “Be Alright.”

Donald Glover hosted and performed as Childish Gambino on May 5, 2018. Donald Glover during the opening monologue in Studio 8H on May 5, 2018. Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images During his monologue, he reminisced on his failed “SNL” audition and confused at least a few people by ending it with the customary “Childish Gambino is here!” As his rapper alter ego, he performed “This Is America” and “Saturday,” which were introduced by Daniel Kaluuya and Zoë Kravitz, respectively.

After performing the year prior, Halsey took on hosting duties as well on February 9, 2019, in season 44. Halsey during the monologue on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Halsey gave a shout-out to her home state of New Jersey and praised the female comedians that came before her on the show during her short and sweet monologue. For her performances, she sang “Without Me” and “Eastside.”

Chance the Rapper hosted and performed on the October 26, 2019, episode of season 45. Chance The Rapper during the monologue on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Chance was previously a musical guest in 2016 and host in 2017, but he took on both responsibilities during this episode. Though plenty of people were talking about Jason Momoa’s surprise appearance, the rapper held his own during the episode. Charmingly, he introduced himself in the third person before his first performance, “Zanies and Fools.” He also got this summer’s star, Megan Thee Stallion, to make an appearance during his performance of their song “Handsome.”

Harry Styles also pulled double duty during season 45, on the November 16, 2019 episode. Harry Styles during the monologue on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images This was the fifth time Styles performed on “SNL,” (twice as a solo act and three times as part of One Direction), but it was the first time he took on hosting duties as well. And though the “Adore You” singer had proved his comedic talents in sketches before, nothing could’ve prepared us for the joy of “ Sara Lee ” or “ Joan Song .” Styles also performed “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar,” the latter of which was introduced by Jon Hamm.

On February 27, 2021, Nick Jonas became the first Jonas Brother to both host and perform. Host Nick Jonas during the monologue on Saturday, February 27, 2021 Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Jonas has appeared three times on “SNL” previously: twice with the Jonas Brothers in 2009 and 2019, and once as a solo artist in 2016. He, like Styles, has always appeared in at least one sketch, but this was his first time trying his hand at hosting. This appearance also kicked off his latest era as a solo artist after the successful comeback of the Jonas Brothers in 2019. He performed “Spaceman” and “This Is Heaven,” introduced by his older brother Kevin.