These People Lining Up To Buy The IPhone 6 Aren't Even Huge Apple Fans

Screenshot/USA Today Cousins Joseph Cruz and Brian Ceballo are being paid by BuyBackWorld to attract attention.

Although the iPhone 6 isn’t expected to be released to the public for another two weeks, several people have already started lining up outside Apple’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

You’d normally expect to see this type of behaviour from diehard iPhone fans, but cousins Joseph Cruz, 21, and Brian Ceball, 20, are actually being compensated by online electronics retailer BuyBackWorld to gain publicity, Quartz reports.

BuyBackWorld is picking up the duo’s food tab for three weeks and also giving each of the them an iPhone 6, according to Quartz. Although the pair are iPhone users — this is their fifth year lining up for the new smartphone — it seems that competition is more of factor in this case.

Screenshot/USA Today Moon Ray, a 25-year-old actress and model from Mississippi is being ‘compensated’ to wait in line for the iPhone 6.

“We’re trying to beat friends from last year,” the cousins told Newsweek: “They waited 17 days, and we did 15.” Cruz and Ceballo are trying to break the record this year by staying for 20 days.

Cruz and Ceball aren’t alone in their mission. Moon Ray, a 25-year-old actress and model from Mississippi, and her husband Jason paid the cousins $US2,500 to be first in line, USA Today’s Eli Blumenthal reports. The Rays are being sponsored by an app called VideoMedicinethat allows users to Skype with their doctors. It’s supposed to launch in time with the iPhone 6.

Moon told Newsweek that she’s not currently an iPhone owner and doesn’t even plan to keep her iPhone 6.

Watch an interview with Moon and the cousins below, courtesy of USAToday:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.