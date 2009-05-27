People Over 55 Are Quitting Facebook

Facebook didn’t land a $200 million investment at a $10 billion valuation because it’s popular with the kids; it got that much because the plan is for Facebook to be a “social utility” for people of all ages.



Here’s the problem Mark Zuckerberg and crew: Your mum might not be on Facebook anymore.

Inside Facebook reports that while people over 35 are still the fastest growing group of US users on Facebook, the number of active users over 55 shrank by 650,000 in April and May. In February and March, 1.62 million users in that age became active on the site.

