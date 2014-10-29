Here Are All The People Outside Of Africa Who Have Ebola

As the Ebola epidemic exploded in West Africa, a few cases spread to other continents, leading to panic, quarantines, and travel restrictions.

Some contracted the disease in Africa and then received treatment elsewhere, which led to others (all healthcare workers) contracting the disease outside of Africa.

But all of these Ebola cases originated in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone — the three countries in West Africa that have been hit hardest by the deadly virus.

Here’s a breakdown of all the Ebola cases treated outside of Africa:

Not all of these patients are named, as some of their identities have been protected.

Thomas Eric Duncan was the first person to be diagnosed with Ebola in the US. He contracted the disease in Liberia and then traveled to the US before he started showing symptoms. He later died in a Dallas hospital.

Nurses Nina Pham and Amber Vinson, who both treated Duncan, contracted Ebola from him.

Doctor Craig Spencer is the most recent person to be diagnosed with Ebola in the US. He contracted the disease in Africa while working with Doctors Without Borders, then started exhibiting symptoms once he returned to the US. He’s being treated at Bellevue Hospital in New York City.

The other people who have been treated for Ebola in the US were medically evacuated after showing symptoms of the disease while still in Africa.

Countries outside of Africa have little to worry about comparatively, however.

More than 4,000 people have died in this year’s Ebola outbreak in Africa. More than 8,000 have the virus. The three countries where Ebola has gotten out of control don’t have the healthcare infrastructure to properly contain the disease, and there’s little sign of it being eradicated anytime soon.

Ebola often begins with flu-like symptoms and a fever and can progress to internal and external bleeding and organ failure.

