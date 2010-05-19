People Now Trust Online News Sources More Than Newspapers (In The U.K., At Least)

A new study by the British media research firm OfCom has found that U.K. readers now trust online news sources more than newspapers or TV news, The Financial Times reports:



The press was deemed the least trustworthy medium, with more adults saying they thought newspapers were unreliable than said they believed in them.

That increase in trust for online sources may stem from an increase in the use of social networks, where people frequently share news and links, lending a personal endorsement to the story or website, Ofcom found.

58% of respondents said they trust news website, 54% said they trust TV news and 66% said they trust radio news. By comparison, only 34% said they trust newspapers, with 43% of respondents stating that they do not trust newspapers.

You can download a PDF of the study here. And below are a few charts.

