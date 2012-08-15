People Now Spend More Time Watching Their Phones Than Watching TV

Could this be the moment that television officially lost its spot as America’s favourite medium? A survey by InMobi, a mobile ad company, of 1,055 people asked how much time they spend interacting with all forms of media.



Users responded that they watched TV for 141 minutes a day. But they spent 144 minutes a day—26% of the nine hours they used various media—with their phones.

And, of course, they turned it into an infographic:

Photo: InMobi

Related:

300,000 Americans Just Pulled The Plug On TV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.