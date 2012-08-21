Here Are The People Most Likely To Live Paycheck To Paycheck

Photo: Flickr / the Italian voice

You might actually be better off financially than those in your parents’ age group.According to a survey conducted by CareerBuilder, those between the ages of 45 to 54 are most likely to live paycheck to paycheck (43 per cent), followed by those between the ages of 35 and 44 (42 per cent), then those between 18 and 34 (40 per cent).



Out of the more than 3,800 full-time workers surveyed nationwide, 40 per cent of Americans admitted to relying on their next paycheck in order to make ends meet.

“Making ends meet remains a challenge for millions of households, but the situation has improved for workers who’ve grown more confident with their job security or who’ve taken steps to pay down debt and save more,” Rosemary Haefner, vice president of human resources at CareerBuilder, said in the survey.

“70-two per cent of workers report they are more fiscally responsible since the end of the recession, and as the labour market continues to improve, we expect more workers will again be able to spend in ways that will drive the economy forward.”

The study also says that women (44 per cent) are more likely than men (36 per cent) to rely on their next paycheck.

The survey was conducted between May 14 and June 4, 2012.

