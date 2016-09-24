Here are a bunch of people Americans admire more than Clinton or Trump

A new study has found that 80% of Clinton and Trump support comes down to personal admiration. The thing is, people on average don’t admire them very much at all.

Fidelum Partners asked more than a thousand people to rate the presidential candidates and other famous people on qualities related to warmth and competence. Those traits have been shown by Princeton University psychiatrist Susan Fiske and others to underlie many of our preferences. We feel admiration and loyalty towards those we consider both warm and competent, and have feelings of contempt and rejection for those we consider cold and incompetent.

The results:

Bill Gates and Ellen DeGeneres won this popularity contest, with Barack Obama, LeBron James, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffett all in the right quadrant too.

Clinton and Trump landed in the same quadrant as Bill Cosby, Vladimir Putin, Ted Cruz, and Charlie Sheen.

Of course, Clinton voters have a higher opinion of their candidate — and a lower one of Trump:

Trump supporters feel the opposite:

