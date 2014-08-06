14 People Who Are Changing The Face Of Detroit

Instagram/detroitvseverybody Tommey Walker launched the Detroit Vs. Everybody clothing line.

Headlines don’t paint a pretty picture of the Motor City. Last month marked the one year anniversary of Detroit becoming thelargest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy. Unemployment and crime rates remain unencouraging, and there appears to be amass exodus of residentsfleeing the once prosperous metropolis.

Still, many Detroiters are toughing it out, pouring their resources and their talents into rebuilding the city.

We wanted to shine a spotlight on the people in Detroit who are making remarkable contributions to the city. We asked our readers, who are the folks across industries — from finance and automotive to entertainment and retail — who are dedicated to the revitalization. The nominations came pouring in.

These are the people making their city proud.

