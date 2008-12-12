People Mag's Brilliant New Business Plan: Selling Ads Against Animal Pictures

Pandering to the lowest common denominator or a brilliant business plan? People Magazine, one of the most successful Web properties at Time Inc (TWX), launched peoplepets.com this week. The site promises to break more stories like the struggle of 44 lb “Prince Chunk” (pictured) to find a home, which Peoplepets dubbed its #1 pet moment of 2008.



Don’t laugh: The public’s bottomless appetite for pictures of cute animals has made the Shiba Inu Puppy Cam probably the most successful live-streaming video of all time.

See Also:

Cute Puppies: The Most Popular Live-Streaming Video Of All Time?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.