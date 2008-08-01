People Magazine Forks Over $10-$15 Million For Brangelina Baby Pics

We find it hard to believe that JustJared would have the exclusive on this, but he’s reporting that People magazine beat out OK! for the first pictures of Brangelina’s twins:



JustJared.com: JustJared.com has just learned that People magazine has drummed up the winning bid for the first pictures of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s twins – Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline. It is rumoured that the winning bid is between $10 million and $15 million. The pictures will come up in a future People magazine issue (but not this week!). The money paid to Brad and Angelina has already been earmarked for charity.

