People Magazine Paid Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel A Measly Amount For Their Wedding Photos

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel received a reported $300K from People magazine for photos of their week-long wedding celebration in Italy.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel exchanged vows at a seaside hotel in Southern Italy last week in front of 100 of their closest friends and family.But now the world will be able to participate in celebrating the newly minted Timberlakes’ nuptials, as the couple have just sold their wedding pictures to People magazine for $300,000 and to OK! in Europe for an unspecified price, reports PageSix.



But $300,000 is a measly amount compared even to the $1 million People shelled out for photos of Anna Nicole Smith and Howard Stern’s wedding in 2006.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher received a $3 million pay day from OK! after their 2005 nuptials.

Hopefully, OK! magazine’s “undisclosed amount” will be on par with the $3 million the mag paid Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher for access to their 2005 Kaballah wedding photos or the $2 million OK! paid Eva Longoria and Tony Parker for photos of “The wedding of the year.”Surely Timberlake and Biel’s week-long, reported $6 million affair, which drew celebrity guests such as Andy Samberg and Jimmy Fallon, is worth more than $300,000 to People magazine.

But the deal, no matter how small, has allowed the new couple to control the press surrounding their long-awaited wedding. Timberlake spoke exclusively to the publication, saying the wedding was “magical” and “an unforgettable evening,” while Biel says “It was a fantasy.”

After a five-year relationship plagued by bad press and rumours of cheating, the $300,000 allows the Timberlakes to control exactly what the world knows about their private moment.

OK! paid a reported $2 million to Eva Longoria and Tony Parker for their 2007 wedding photos.

Just don’t expect to see any of Timberlake’s former N*Sync band members in the pics when they are released Wednesday.”The band were not invited and are pretty upset about it,” a source told Page Six. “But the wedding guests were mainly close family and friends.”

Even if the couple didn’t want to profit off their “magical” day, they could have taken a page out of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s book (the couple used the reported $15 million from their twins’ baby photos to set up a foundation to help children internationally) and easily demanded a higher price tag and donated the money to charity.

