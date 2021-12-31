People published a cover story celebrating Betty White turning 100 just before the ‘Golden Girls’ star died at 99

Betty White shared her secrets to a long, happy life in the current issue of . The story started on the cover and jumped to eight pages inside. People magazine

Betty White died on Friday. She was 99.

The cover of People magazine’s current issue celebrates White’s 100th birthday.

It features an interview White did just weeks before her death.

Actress and comedy legend Betty White died Friday at the age of 99, TMZ reported.

She was set to turn 100 on January 17, a milestone that is celebrated on the cover of the current issue of People magazine. The magazine has been available on newsstands nationwide since Wednesday and has been arriving in subscribers’ mailboxes this week.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Betty White’s passing,” People editor-in-chief Dan Wakeford told Insider in a statement. “We are honored that she recently chose to work with PEOPLE to celebrate her extraordinary life and career.”

People are already are pointing out the cover’s unfortunate timing.

In the People article, White discussed how she felt about turning 100 and shared her secrets to a long, happy life, joking that her diet included avoiding eating “anything green.” She said she owed her upbeat and positive nature to her mom.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” White told People’s Liz McNeil and Dory Jackson in the interview, which was conducted a few weeks before her death. “It’s amazing.”

White’s career spanned more than seven decades. She was known for roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and in recent years, “Hot in Cleveland.” She won eight Emmy awards and a Grammy for a spoken word recording of her best-selling autobiography, “If You Ask Me.”