The incredible new Mercedes G500 4x4 is a concept SUV that's about to become off-roading reality

Graham Rapier
Mercedes-Benz G 500 4x4Mercedes-Benz

Usually when an automaker produces an amazing concept vehicle, it won’t ever be mass produced.

Mercedes has reversed this trend, responding to consumer demand for a concept they unveiled at the Geneva Auto Show this year.

The new Mercedes-Benz G500 4×42 is a new addition to the G class of off-road SUVs already produced by the German luxury automaker.

It’s quite a car. And it comes in a whole bunch of cool colours.

The Mercedes G-Class has developed an impressive reputation.

The 'Gelandewagen' -- German for 'SUV' -- has been produced by Mercedes since 1979.

Since then, the class has grown to include 4 models, all of which are notable.

Now, the G-Class is getting a new member of the family ...

It's called the G500 4x4 … and it doesn't mess around.

It was initially meant to be only a concept vehicle ...

... but people loved it so much that Mercedes decided to manufacture it for sale.

This souped up G Wagon features a 4-litre engine ...

... outfitted with direct injection and two turbochargers ...

... producing an impressive 422 horsepower.

It can go from 0-60 mph in just over 7 seconds, which is very fast for a machine designed to roll over rocks and through streams.

The G500 achieves all this while being 16% more efficient than previous models ...

The interior, as you might expect, is quite luxurious. It may look tough on the outside, by it still needs to be a Mercedes on the inside.

Anchoring the dashboard is the infotainment system.

The back seats don't look half bad, either. They're outfitted with quilted leather.

The front seats take the edge off when the G Wagon heads off-road.

The G500 comes in a wide range of colours. We've already showed you yellow, red, and bright green. So how about orange?

Of course, you're going to have to come up with $250,000 to handle the price tag.

Now check out a car that's designed to survive the apocalypse ...

DON'T MISS: A Former Disney Imagineer Built The Ultimate Survival Vehicle For His Daughter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.