The incredible new Mercedes G500 4x4 is a concept SUV that's about to become off-roading reality

Usually when an automaker produces an amazing concept vehicle, it won’t ever be mass produced.

Mercedes has reversed this trend, responding to consumer demand for a concept they unveiled at the Geneva Auto Show this year.

The new Mercedes-Benz G500 4×42 is a new addition to the G class of off-road SUVs already produced by the German luxury automaker.

It’s quite a car. And it comes in a whole bunch of cool colours.

