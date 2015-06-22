The incredible new Mercedes G500 4x4 is a concept SUV that's about to become off-roading reality

Usually when an automaker produces an amazing concept vehicle, it won’t ever be mass produced.
Mercedes has reversed this trend, responding to consumer demand for a concept they unveiled at the Geneva Auto Show this year.
The new Mercedes-Benz G500 4×42 is a new addition to the G class of off-road SUVs already produced by the German luxury automaker.
It’s quite a car. And it comes in a whole bunch of cool colours.
It can go from 0-60 mph in just over 7 seconds, which is very fast for a machine designed to roll over rocks and through streams.
The interior, as you might expect, is quite luxurious. It may look tough on the outside, by it still needs to be a Mercedes on the inside.
The G500 comes in a wide range of colours. We've already showed you yellow, red, and bright green. So how about orange?
