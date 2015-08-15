There's a wacky corner of YouTube where people perform hit songs on the recorder

Remember the recorder?

This particular woodwind instrument is best known as the plastic flute you’re forced to learn how to play in American public schools when you’re in third grade. It’s not usually pleasing to the ear, especially not when being played by an eight-year-old.

But as it turns out, the recorder has found a second life online. The Daily Dot’s Luke Winkie uncovered a YouTube subculture full of people who record covers of popular songs played on the recorder.

The results are fascinating and sometimes hilarious. As you’ll see from these videos, recorders aren’t just popular in third-grade classrooms, but all over the world.

Check out some of the best and weirdest recorder covers on YouTube.

First up is this Justin Bieber cover, coming to us all the way from France. Take it back to the '90s with this shirtless man's cover of 'Kiss From a Rose' by Seal. Actually, hits from the '90s seem to be favourites for recorder covers. Here's 'My Heart Will Go On.' It wouldn't be a YouTube trend without an appearance from 'Let It Go,' of 'Frozen' fame. This cover of the 'Jurassic Park' theme song is nice and loud. Many of the covers replace the vocal portion of the song with the recorder. A karaoke version of the backing music plays in the background. That makes rap covers among the easiest to tackle for YouTube recorder enthusiasts. The techno song 'Sandstorm' is popular on the recorder. This teen not only plays the recorder but also the bass in this cover of 'Feel Good Inc.' by Gorillaz. Here, YouTuber Matt Mulholland gets into costume as a hobbit for 'The Shire Theme.' And finally, here's a jaunty rendition of Sam Smith's 'Stay With Me.'

