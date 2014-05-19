People Love This Fiat Ad Starring Godzilla [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A new ad for Fiat starring Godzilla has more than 5.4 million YouTube views since being posted May 3. The video, made by The Richards Group and production company MPC creative shows Godzilla swallowing cars left and right. That is, of course, until he comes to a Fiat.

AT&T announced a deal to purchase DirecTV for $US95 per share, in a proposed acquisition valued at almost $US50 billion ($48.5) and about $US67 billion with debt.

The advertising expenditure tax deduction has once again caught the eye of lawmakers. Democratic U.S. senators Tom Harkin and Richard Blumenthal introduced a bill entitled “The Stop Subsidizing Childhood Obesity Act,” which would ban companies from writing off the money they spend advertising foods with poor nutritional qualities to children.

Darden Restaurants is selling Red Lobster to private equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $US2.1 billion.

Google hired Art.com chief marketing officer Ivy Ross to run its Google Glass division. Ross has previously worked as executive VP-marketing for Gap and as chief creative officer for The Disney Store.

Droga5 Europe executive creative director Thiago de Moraes is leaving his full-time position with the agency to write a children’s book for which he has recently been given a publishing deal. He will continue to do freelance work for the agency as time allows.

DDB China hired Twelve Tong to be vice president in charge of new business expansion. Tong was previously business director at Saatchi & Saatchi’s Shanghai office.

Kraft is beefing up marketing for Uploaded, its larger-portion product that is basically Lunchables for teens. Uploaded made $US125 million in sales in its first year.

