People Are Going Absolutely Crazy For The 'Ramen Burger'

Could chef Keizo Shimamoto’s Ramen Burger be the next big food craze in NYC, rivaling Dominique Ansel’s cronut?

It certainly appears so. If you haven’t heard of the Ramen Burger, it’s a burger surrounded by two patties made of fried ramen noodles with a secret shoyu sauce, scallions, and arugula. Here’s what it looks like.

According to Gothamist, it tastes “exactly as you would expect: plain ramen, slightly crunchy but mostly soft and noodle-y, sealed together for hand-holding, but then it all comes apart pleasantly in your mouth.”

The dish premiered at last Saturday’s Smorgasburg food festival in Williamsburg, at the Sun Noodle booth. Word quickly spread about the burger, and pretty soon the wait was nearly two hours in the rain with an estimated 500 people in line.

Most were turned away since there was only enough food to make 150 of the specialty burgers.

But because of its immense popularity, the Ramen Burger will be coming back to Smorgasburg this weekend with enough beef and noodle patties to make 300 Ramen Burgers.

The Sun Noodle booth will open on Saturday at 11 AM, and if it’s anything like the cronut, you’ll want to get in line early.

You can find out more information and see additional pictures of the Ramen Burger on its Facebook page.

