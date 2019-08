Duckfat restaurant in Portland, Maine, has remained a top destination in the foodie-centric city for one big reason: their unbelievably good fries. The tiny restaurant often has lines out the door as people wait to order large cones of local Maine potatoes cut and fried in duck fat.

Story and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

