People Standing In Rain For Non-Existent 3G iPhone (AAPL)

A line formed outside of the 24-hour Apple Store on 5th Ave. because people are frantically waiting for … they’re not sure. Engadget reports that the line is about 60-deep (as of an hour ago) and that the people in the line aren’t exactly aware why they’re standing there, but some believe it’s for the 3G iPhone, which we don’t expect to see until next month. But who knows? Maybe they’re giving away refurbished Newtons….



Pics from Engadget

