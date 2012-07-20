People Like Mitt Romney Think The Rules Don't Apply To Them

“Let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me.” So wrote F. Scott Fitzgerald — and he didn’t just mean that they have more money. What he meant instead, at least in part, was that many of the very rich expect a level of deference that the rest of us never experience and are deeply distressed when they don’t get the special treatment they consider their birthright; their wealth “makes them soft where we are hard.”



And because money talks, this softness — call it the pathos of the plutocrats — has become a major factor in America’s political life.

