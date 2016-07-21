Good samaritans overturned a flipped car to save the driver trapped inside

A South Carolina man is alive today thanks to a group of quick-thinking good samaritans.

Jonathan Janzen was driving his convertible on Interstate 20 when he became distracted and his car flipped over and skidded off the road, trapping him inside. That’s when a group of 12 to 15 fellow drivers pulled over to help him, lifting the car with the combined strength of their bare hands, WIS TV reports.

One of those drivers was Bert Sorin, who captured the incredible rescue on video and posted the footage to social media. “On the way to a meeting we watched a car veer off of the road and flip,” he wrote on Facebook. “We grabbed my med kit, ran to the site and attempted to flip the car with just a few of us. No go. The car was leaking gas, so we knew we needed to get him out quickly.”

Once a few more concerned bystanders arrived at the scene, the group was finally able to flip the vehicle, revealing a visibly shaken Janzen.

He walked away with only a scratch.

“Thank you so much every single one of you,” Janzen told WIS TV after the rescue. “Whether you helped, whether you just stood there and watched and gave me a hug afterward, just thank you for your concern.”

Watch the incredible footage right here:

