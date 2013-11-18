People Just Can't Stop Talking About How We're In A Bubble

This has really been the theme of market talk over the last several weeks: People are obsessed with this idea that we must be in a new bubble.

Dan Greenhaus of BTIG shares the latest anecdotes:

It seems there’s no escaping it. This weekend, the WSJ is at it again, both in A Return to Internet Mania? and Is This a Bubble? while the Financial Times asks Is the Fed Brewing Up Bubble Trouble? Anecdotally this weekend, several people this weekend at non-work related functions asked some form of the question “How does this market keep going up?” We understand the infatuation; after all, S&P 500 is up (10%) in nine of the last eleven weeks while its year to date gain is more than 26% even as the economy plods along at a sub-attractive rate and the unemployment rate remains annoyingly elevated.

No idea what this actually means for the market, but it is interesting how much this meme is taking hold.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.