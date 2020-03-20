Italy's coronavirus lockdown is so severe that you need a form to prove you have a good enough reason to be outside

Ross Elwood An example of a self-certification form used in Italy’s coronavirus lockdown. Some personal details have been obscured.

Italy is on coronavirus lockdown. As of Wednesday, 35,713 people were infected and 2,978 had died in Italy.

Anyone who leaves their house in Italy is required to carry a self-certification form explaining why they’re outside.

The form provides several options for leaving the house, including work, health reasons, or other necessities, like buying food.

If people don’t have the form to show police, they can be fined.

People in Italy cannot leave the house without a form explaining exactly why they’re going outside.

Since March 10, the nation of 60 million has been on lockdown in an attempt to control the coronavirus outbreak there, currently the worst in the world.

People can go outside only if there’s an urgent reason. The self-certification form’s options for leaving the house include work, health reasons, or “necessity” – which covers things like buying food.

According to TheLocal.it, an English-language site for Italian news, anyone who breaks the quarantine rules can be charged, fined, and face up to three months in prison.

Anyone caught giving a false reason could be charged as well.

Massimo Bertolini/NurPhoto / Getty Police checks after the restriction imposed by the Italian government against the corona virus on March 13, 2020 in Padova, Italy.

On March 16 NPR reporter Sylvia Poggioli wrote about how Rome had changed since the coronavirus.

“Suddenly, the priests have disappeared and cops are everywhere – roaming streets, making random checks that people are carrying their ‘self-certification’ form,” she wrote.

Ross Elwood, an EU public affairs consultant living in Pisa, told Insider that he kept the form on him whenever he left the house, although police have not yet asked for it. Here is his, with some personal information blurred out.

Ross Elwood

“I keep it with me when I go out. There are reports in the papers everyday about how many have been stopped. The police can ask you for this form and if you don’t have the correct reason to be outside you can be fined,” he said.

He also said there had been a “huge amount of confusion” when the form was announced, because the reasons for leaving the house, as well as the repercussions if you didn’t have it, were vague.

This is the form translated into English:

The undersigned [name], born on [date] in [year], residing in [city], at [address], identified by [document type and number] and [telephone number], aware of the criminal consequences foreseen in case of false statements to public officials (Art. 495 of the Italian Criminal Code)

DECLARES UNDER THEIR RESPONSIBILITY

To be aware of the contagion containment measures pursuant to Art. 1 Paragraph 1, of the Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 9 March 2020 concerning the movement of natural persons within the whole country national, as well as the penalties provided for by Art. 4, Paragraph 1, of the Decree of President of the Council of Ministers of 8 March 2020 in case of non-compliance (Art. 650 of the Italian Criminal Code unless the offence no longer constitutes a serious crime):

That the displacement is determined by:

– proven working needs;

– situations of necessity;

– health reasons;

– or to return to your home or residence.

In this regard, I declare [the reason for being outside]

Date, time and place of check

Signature of the declarant Signature of police

According to ITV, after initial confusion around the restrictions, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s office released a statement to clarify concerns.

It said people could leave their homes for “normal necessities,” as well as work or health reasons.

The form can be printed from the government’s website.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, if you don’t have a printer, you need to write it by hand. You cannot use a photograph or pdf, since police need to countersign it.

