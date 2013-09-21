People In Pasadena Are Paying The Homeless To Wait In Line For Them At The Apple Store

Screenshot/YouTube This man was promised money to wait in line for the new iPhone

A homeless man in Pasadena, California, was offered a great deal last night in front of the Apple Store as people were lining up to purchase the new iPhone 5S and 5C.

The homeless man told Rich DeMuro of KTLA that a business man approached a group of 100 homeless people, offering to pay them each $US40 to secure two phones on his behalf. He also promised he’d buy them pizza, soda and cigarettes.

Each person waiting on line for the new iPhone is only allowed to purchase two devices. The business man hoped to acquire 200 phones by organising this arrangement.

As the video below shows, not everyone got paid:

