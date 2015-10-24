Technology has pinpointed the country that gets the least amount of sleep

People in Japan don’t sleep much.

That’s according to Jawbone, the company that makes wearable bands and accessories that track activity and sleep.

Jawbone’s data scientists crunched data from millions of Jawbone users in more than 40 countries and found that on average, people in Japan tend to sleep less than everybody else.

According to Jawbone, the people in Japan only average only 6 hours and 6 minutes of sleep each night.

The average bedtime for a Jawbone user in Japan is 12:04 a.m. The average wake-up time is 6:48 a.m.

That contrasts with the Dutch, who average about 7 hours and 19 minutes each night, according to Jawbone.

Jawbone’s report, which the company says is based on anonymous data from more than 300 million nights of sleep, isn’t the first to show that people in Japan tend to get less sleep than those in other countries.

A study by Withings, a French company that also makes sleep-tracking devices, also found that people in Japan get the least amount of sleep. Withings found that people in Japan average just 6 hours and 15 minutes of sleep each night.

And a 2013 poll by the nonprofit National Sleep Foundation that looked at sleeping habits of people in six countries, including Japan, found that people in Japan slept for an average of 6 hours and 22 minutes each night.

Roughly two out of three people in Japan reported getting under seven hours of sleep on weeknights: in contrast, 53% of Americans, 39% of people in the UK, 36% of Germans, 30% of Canadians and 29% of Mexicans reported the same.

And just over half of the respondents to the foundation’s poll, from the US and Japan, reported taking at least one nap in the previous week.

A couple of caveats to consider when looking at Jawbone’s data: The company didn’t have data from every country in the world — its products are sold in about 40 countries, and there are just under 200. Also, only certain types of people, perhaps those who are more health-conscious, tend to buy and wear activity trackers.

The chart below from Jawbone shows sleeping differences by age, and between men and women, in five countries and the European Union.

