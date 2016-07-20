People in China are rioting at KFC restaurants and shattering iPhones

People are protesting and boycotting KFC locations across China.
Following last week’s ruling that Beijing had no legal claim in the South China Sea, many Chinese citizens are blaming the US. And, blaming the US means targeting American institutions, which, in China, means KFC.
On Monday, protests broke out at KFC locations in about a dozen cities across China, with calls for boycott, reports the New York Times.
“Boycott the US, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines. Love the Chinese people,” a banner outside a KFC in Hebei read. “What you eat is KFC. What is lost is the face of our ancestors.”
Nationalists protesting outside a #KFC in Yangzhou, #China. Notice the iPhone in photo 3? (Photos via @guolu7053) pic.twitter.com/TB78jsL41M
— Thomas·王 (@iChinadian) July 19, 2016
在肯德基抗议 pic.twitter.com/hGYxYrozE2
— LuGuo (@guolu7053) July 19, 2016
网友拍摄的现场照片显示，多家肯德基店面门前聚集着大量”爱国人士”，他们或手举小国旗呐喊，或打出写有”肯德基、麦当劳滚出中国”的大横幅。还有微博用户称，江苏扬州江都一家肯德基”被逼着关门唱国歌”。 pic.twitter.com/I7zRljVARw
— 墙外楼 (@letscorp) July 19, 2016
While Chinese customers see KFC as an American icon, for parent company Yum, China is a key part of business — a
larger proportion, in fact, than the US market. There are 4,889 KFC locations in China, compared to 4,338 in the US. In the last quarter, KFC China sales increased 3%, a higher-than-expected boost.
In addition to protesting KFC, people in China are demonstrating their discontent by destroying another American icon: the iPhone. According to
Mashable, videos have emerged of people smashing their iPhones to protest perceived American political meddling.
NOW WATCH: This ‘Pokémon GO’ knockoff is the most downloaded game in China right now
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.