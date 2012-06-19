Everyone In Beijing Freaked Out Over This Enormous Mushroom Cloud That Mysteriously Appeared Last Week

A giant mushroom-like cloud resembling an atomic bomb explosion and sparking fears of Armageddon appeared in Beijing last week.



The most likely explanation was a weather phenomenon known as a giant cumulonimbus, a tall and dense vertical cloud that is associated with thunder storms, according to The Daily Mail.

The Xinhua news agency published breathtaking photos of the cloud. Several videos taken from high-rise buildings were also posted online.

Watch these videos (below), published to YouTube on June 17, 2012.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

