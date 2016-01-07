So many people are trying to pre-order the Oculus Rift that the site is crashing and shipments have been delayed

The long-awaited Oculus Rift virtual reality headset is finally available to pre-order, but many people have been unable to place their order as the site continues to crash.

The $600 VR headset went on sale at 11 am ET, with a limit of one per customer and estimated shipping date of before March 31st. The Rift includes two games, “Lucky’s Tale” and the space dogfighting game “Eve: Valkyrie,” but you’ll still need a pretty powerful gaming PC in order to power the headset smoothly.

Unfortunately, the Oculus Rift pre-order page has been having some issues, with many (including myself) reporting issues as the site fails to process payment methods.

The estimated shipping date has now been pushed to April as well for current orders.

After trying two credit cards and my PayPal account without any luck, I checked online and saw that many others were facing the same problem, with some even reporting that they were seeing multiple charges to their accounts without any order confirmation.

Couldn’t order @oculus rift. Two different cards, to different browsers… no luck. Giving up for now.

— Robert Hernandez (@webjournalist) January 6, 2016

[email protected]#! @oculus “Something went wrong” with processing my Oculus Rift order. Tried 5x. Now I see 5 $1 credits in my bank account. Uh oh.

— Fancy Force (@fancyforce) January 6, 2016

Oculus Rift apparently went on pre-order sale and website immediately crashed. Future of VR in good hands! https://t.co/AVoPNQNeeU

— Omar L. Gallaga (@omarg) January 6, 2016

Looks like the oculus rift pre-order page isn’t loading, major bummer!

— Sjin (@YogscastSjin) January 6, 2016

The good news? After five tries I was finally able to succesfull pre-order the Rift:

finally managed to pre-order a Rift after five attempts

— Steven Tweedie (@SteveTweedie) January 6, 2016

