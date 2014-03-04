People Hate Olive Garden's New Logo

Olive Garden can’t seem to catch a break.

The struggling Italian chain has been trying to revive declining sales by lowering prices and expanding its menu.

Despite its efforts, customer traffic plunged 13% in December and sales dropped 5.4% at restaurants open at least a year in the most recent quarter, according to preliminary estimates reported by the Associated Press.

Now, the company is unveiling a new logo and menu presentation, and the logo is getting battered on social media.

Here’s the old logo, by comparison:

Executives from Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, told analysts on a call Monday that they are confident the logo change will bring about a “brand Renaissance,” according to the AP.

Here’s a roundup of how people are reacting to the new look:

























