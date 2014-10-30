People Hate McDonald's Reported New Slogan

In the face of online criticism, McDonald’s is reportedly launching the new slogan “Lovin’ Beats Hatin.'”

The Wall Street Journal reports that the slogan, set to be rolled out in January, “will not replace McDonald’s longtime catchphrase ‘I’m Lovin’ It,’ but seeks to give it broader marketing heft around the world.”

The company is retooling its image in an effort to reverse sagging sales and profit declines. McDonald’s reported a 30% profit decline in the most recent quarter, along with a 3.3% drop in global same-store sales.

But so far, the rebranding campaign has proved difficult.

Since launching a new marketing campaign in the US earlier this month that sought to answer customers’ questions about its food, the company has been deluged by negative comments online.

Now people are criticising the “Lovin’ Beats Hatin'” slogan. Here’s a roundup from Twitter.

I don’t see this ending well RT @TheAVClub: McDonald’s new slogan is “Lovin’ Beats Hatin'” http://t.co/x5y3BDAsWq pic.twitter.com/LaFCShtsk6

— Mr. LA Sports Fan (@MrLASportsFan) October 28, 2014

McDonald’s new slogan – Lovin’ Beats Hatin’ – the worst ever in the history of advertising?

— Jude Sheerin (@Write_Well) October 28, 2014

“Lovin’ Beats Hatin'”I don’t have a joke. Society is collapsing.

— Actual Cannibal Ryan (@RyanHoulihan) October 28, 2014

Good luck with that. | @McDonalds preparing a big ad push that will include the new tagline Lovin’ Beats Hatin’ http://t.co/pC3xEn1pJH

— John Swartz (@swartzdesk) October 28, 2014

New McDonald’s Slogan: “Please don’t make fun of us”

— Roger Tichborne (@RogerTichborne) October 28, 2014

Today McDonald’s announced a new slogan, “Lovin’ Beats Hatin'”. This narrowly beat out the other choice: “You’re Still Eatin It”

— Alex Perham (@AlexPerham) October 28, 2014

I wonder how seriously McDonald’s considered “Haters Gonna Hate” as its new slogan.

— brent dicrescenzo (@bdicrescenzo) October 28, 2014

McDonald’s new slogan’s just wrong! Lovin’ beats hatin’!? Who came up with that?

— Cal Baldwin (@atwalkerdown) October 28, 2014

McDonald’s new slogan is a piss-poor one which probably cost them millions to think up. I’m in the wrong job!…

— Gareth (@gabundy) October 28, 2014

That may be true, but Hatin’ Beats Heart Disease RT @TheAVClub McDonald’s new slogan is “Lovin’ Beats Hatin'” http://t.co/Mkt6InLos6

— Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) October 28, 2014

