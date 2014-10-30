People Hate McDonald's Reported New Slogan

Hayley Peterson
Mcdonald's bacon clubhouse burgerMcDonald’s Facebook Page

In the face of online criticism, McDonald’s is reportedly launching the new slogan “Lovin’ Beats Hatin.'”

The Wall Street Journal reports that the slogan, set to be rolled out in January, “will not replace McDonald’s longtime catchphrase ‘I’m Lovin’ It,’ but seeks to give it broader marketing heft around the world.”

The company is retooling its image in an effort to reverse sagging sales and profit declines. McDonald’s reported a 30% profit decline in the most recent quarter, along with a 3.3% drop in global same-store sales.

But so far, the rebranding campaign has proved difficult.

Since launching a new marketing campaign in the US earlier this month that sought to answer customers’ questions about its food, the company has been deluged by negative comments online. 

Now people are criticising the “Lovin’ Beats Hatin'” slogan. Here’s a roundup from Twitter.

