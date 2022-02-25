Ukrainians living in Britain tell of fears for their family and call for more sanctions as they protest against Russia’s invasion: photos

- Crowds outside government offices in London on Thursday protested against Russia’s invasion.
- Ukrainians in the crowd who talked to Insider said they feared for their family members in Ukraine.
- The crowd also called for more sanctions against Russia and more military aid for Ukraine.
Draped in Ukrainian flags and carrying homemade signs, several people who talked to Insider told of their fears for family and friends in Ukraine, and called for stronger sanctions against Russia from the British and other world governments.
The invasion has already forced many Ukrainian citizens to flee their homes or take shelter underground.
Korchagin said the latest Western sanctions didn’t go far enough, adding: “We want Russia to be sanctioned on a full scale, we want Russia to be disconnected from SWIFT.”
There have been calls — including from Ukrainian lawmakers — that the sanctions imposed on Russia should include its expulsion from SWIFT, the global payment system that enables international bank transfers. Countries, including the US and the UK, ramped up financial sanctions against Russia on Thursday but haven’t included SWIFT among the measures.
Scholey, whose father was born in Ukraine, said: “I think the main thing is we need to detach Russia from any financing — that would be kicking them out of the SWIFT payment system as soon as possible.”
“We need to introduce any sanctions we can,” Regan said. “We need to remove Russia’s access to SWIFT so that international transactions can stop. I don’t know what else, there are options and we need to take them.”
The attacks prompted residents to flee to bomb shelters and metro stations, while images emerged of people lining up in the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv to access groceries and cash.
Another demonstrator, Yuri, whose mother is in Ukraine, said people there were panicking and stocking up on food.
“People are buying everything out from the shops, many people don’t have any food stock saved for long time periods,” Yuri said. “My friend moved to a nearby small town because there are some better places to hide out there. The situation is very worrying.”
Andriy, who also did not want to share his full name, said that his family had packed their bags and were ready to leave the western city of Lviv at any time.
Yevhen Huniak, whose parents are still in Ukraine, said Western aid so far was “not enough.”
“There is a dramatic difference between the Ukrainian army and Putin’s army,” Huniak added.
US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would deploy more US troops to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank but would not send troops to Ukraine.
Vityk described the situation in the country at the time as “very normal,” adding: “People were just continuing their work.”
Now, Vityk said: “My family are sitting in a basement, and I’m not sure if I will see them again.”
Polina (not pictured above), who is from Russia, stood outside Downing Street to “support the nation that is super close to us.”
“From Russia’s side, they need to withdraw the troops and stop this,” Polina told Insider, adding: “Knowing the history, we’re here in front of Downing Street not in front of the Russian Embassy because there’s more chance that the UK will do something in comparison to Russia, unfortunately.”
“Everything we are witnessing now in Ukraine started in 2008 in Georgia,” Gogodze said, referring to August 2008 when Russian tanks rolled into the country.
“Many, including in the west and in 10 Downing Street, saw this as an isolated incident,” Gogodze said, adding, “the West has woken up, but they have to go further.”
