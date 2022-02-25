Ukrainians living in Britain tell of fears for their family and call for more sanctions as they protest against Russia’s invasion: photos

Ukrainians living in Britain took to the streets of London to protest against Russia’s invasion.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the offices of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in central London on Thursday to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Draped in Ukrainian flags and carrying homemade signs, several people who talked to Insider told of their fears for family and friends in Ukraine, and called for stronger sanctions against Russia from the British and other world governments.

The invasion has already forced many Ukrainian citizens to flee their homes or take shelter underground.