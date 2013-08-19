People From Rich Countries Prefer To Live In Australia; People From Poorer Countries Prefer The US

Australia is by far the most desirable country to live in, according to a BCG survey of about 2500 residents in each of 11 countries.

Despite all the complaints being aired in the lead up to the federal election, a whopping 94% of Australians named their home country as one of their top 3 places to live.

Australia was also a favourite among non-residents. When survey respondents were asked to name their top 3 countries, besides their home country, Australia, Canada, the US and Switzerland topped the list.

Interestingly, respondents from developed nations picked Australia as their top choice, while respondents from Brazil and India favoured the US.

BCG partner Jane Danzinger explained that Australia’s climate, economy and work-life balance were drawcards.

“The survey also identified some unexpected disadvantages,” she said. “For example, quality healthcare and quality education did not rate highly among reasons that Australia is a great place to live, despite our strengths in these areas.”

People who favoured the US highlighted the economy, cultural and religious tolerance, political freedom and quality education as boons.

The survey involved residents of the US, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Australia, India, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.