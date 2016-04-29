3 people from Birmingham just got charged with terrorism offences

Two men and a woman were charged with terrorism offences, the West Midlands Police reported on Friday.

Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Zakaria Boufassil, and Soumaya Boufassil will appear at the Old Bailey on May 13.

They were questioned by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit detectives and were charged with “the intention of committing acts of terrorism or assisting another to commit such acts,” and with financing such acts.

According to the BBC, the two men are accused of giving Mohammed Abrini, who is a suspect in the Paris and Brussels attacks, £3,000 when he was in Birmingham last year.

Abrini was spotted with Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the Paris attacks, a couple of days before November 13. He was arrested in Belgium earlier in April.

Ahmed is a British national and Bouffasil and his sister are both Belgian-Moroccans, but they were all living in Birmingham, the BBC reports.

British police arrested five people two weeks ago as part of an investigation which a security source said was linked to the attacks in Paris and Brussels. Four were arrested in Birmingham and one at London’s Gatwick Airport.

