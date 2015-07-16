You'll probably never make more money than you do in your 40s

If you’re in your 50s or older, bad news: Statistically speaking, your earnings have probably already peaked.

According to data compiled by Payscale, college-educated men’s earnings peak at an average age of 48. Women’s earnings peak almost ten years earlier, at 39.

Payscale attributes the disparity to two factors: job choice and family responsibilities.

They note that men and women gravitate towards different careers.

The most popular jobs for men — software developer, computer systems administrator, and construction project manager — tend to pay more than the most popular careers for women, such as nursing, teaching, and human resources.

Despite the gap in pay, women’s salaries grow at the same pace as men’s — at least up until the age of 30. At that point, many college-educated women tend to begin having children, and their annual growth in pay slows down as they take time away from the workforce. By 39, it’s stopped entirely.

But regardless of gender, in your 40s, you’re likely making as much money as you ever will .

