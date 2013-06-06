More Than 500 Sears Employees Dressed Up As Superman To Break A World Record

Kirsten Acuna

566 Sears employees descended upon Chicago dressed up as the “Man of Steel” today to break a Guinness World Record.  

The gathering, which took place at the Sears Holding Place, broke the Guinness World Record for the most people dressed in one place as Superman.

The event is one of 100 marketing tie-ins ahead of the “Man of Steel” release June 14.

In case you’re wondering, the current record for a group of people dressed up as Superman was previously 437. 

