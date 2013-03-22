Why People Aren't Going To Use Google's Latest Product, 'Keep'

Last night Google launched “Keep,” a service that lets users take notes and gather links. It’s Google’s attempt at an Evernote-like service.



The reaction to Keep was not positive in the tech world. Om Malik summed it up best, saying: “it is hard to trust Google to keep an app alive.”

Last week Google announced that it was going to unexpectedly kill Google Reader. Reader was a popular service for people in the media, and elsewhere, for people who liked to keep track of thousands of stories from around the web.

For reasons still unknown, Google decided to kill it. Therefore, people don’t really trust Google right now with a new product.

Plus, it’s not like Evernote is bad. Evernote is a really great service for taking notes. We suppose there’s an advantage to integration with Google accounts, but it’s probably not that big of an advantage.

Evernote’s entire business is built on making Evernote great. Google’s business has nothing to do with the success or failure of Keep. Who would you trust with all your notes?

