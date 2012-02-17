Photo: By Giorgio Montersino on Flickr

The corner office isn’t that appealing to people anymore.An Intelligent Office survey of 1,075 workers found that not one participant reported that they wanted to be a corporate executive. Instead, nearly 65 per cent of the respondents wanted to become entrepreneurs.



The results showed that people desire more flexible work schedules and want a work-life balance that they describe as “work hard/play hard.”

This comes just after a recent report that half of CEOs experience isolation, which they say negatively affects their performance.

There’s a strong “anti-establishment” trend, says a spokesperson for Intelligent Office. “There are movements around the country that are changing overall behaviours and perceptions about ‘traditional’ ways of doing things. People are looking for success and that hasn’t faded, the attitudes of how to get that success is just shifting.”

But people still want to maintain some elements of traditional work life. Only 22 per cent of participants in the survey indicated a desire to dress casually for work, and more than half said they wanted to work in an office building — not Starbucks.

