Apple says more people are ditching Android for the iPhone now than ever before

Apple may have delivered disappointing iPhone sales numbers during its recent quarter, but the company sought to make the case that iPhone still has a powerful wave of demand to ride.

During the earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company has seen its highest Android switcher rate ever.

This means more people are switching from Android to the iPhone than they were in the past.

It makes sense — since the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus have larger screens than Apple’s previous iPhones, they’re more likely to appeal to those who use Android.

This is really good news for Apple, and not just because it means more people are buying iPhones.

Some analysts are worried that there isn’t any room left for the iPhone to grow since the iPhone 6 has done so well. Apple’s iPhone sales numbers for the June quarter did little to calm that concern, since it sold fewer units than analysts had expected.

Pointing to the fact that people are switching from Android to the iPhone at a high rate gives Apple more evidence to prove that the iPhone is still growing.

Although Cook said that the rate of switchers is higher than ever, he didn’t provide any specific numbers during the earnings call. He did, however, point to the various strategies Apple uses to grow the iPhone’s market share. In some regions, it’s convincing people to switch from Android to the iPhone. In others, it’s convincing first-time smartphone shoppers to choose the iPhone. And in other markets, it’s encouraging current customers to stick with the iPhone when they upgrade, Cook explained on the call.

This isn’t the first time Apple emphasised the number of consumers switching from Android to the iPhone. In Apple’s previous earnings call, Cook mentioned the term “switchers” five times.

