Anxiety-Ridden Men And Women Desperate For CFA Exam Results Crash CFA Website

The Institute began emailing exam-takers with their results after 9 am today.

Some are waiting anxiously.

And @noobienoob will be celebrating tonight!

Our advice: no point heading to the website at the moment, as it has — like many a CFA exam-taker — had a temporary meltdown.

So just relax and wait for the email… We’re sure it will be good news! (Well, if you’re one of the 39% that passed Level 1, or 43% that passed Level 2. Results for Level 3 not published until mid-August, apparently).

