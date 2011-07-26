Anxiety-Ridden Men And Women Desperate For CFA Exam Results Crash CFA Website

Why is today different to any other day? It’s CFA day!
The Institute began emailing exam-takers with their results after 9 am today.
Others can’t handle the pressure of the impending results.
And @noobienoob will be celebrating tonight!
Our advice: no point heading to the website at the moment, as it has — like many a CFA exam-taker — had a temporary meltdown.
So just relax and wait for the email… We’re sure it will be good news! (Well, if you’re one of the 39% that passed Level 1, or 43% that passed Level 2. Results for Level 3 not published until mid-August, apparently).
